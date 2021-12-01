ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $236,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

