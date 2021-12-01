Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $253.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

