Royal Bank of Canada Sells 92,179 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 801,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

