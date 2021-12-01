Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.