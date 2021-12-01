$289.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $289.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the lowest is $285.00 million. Navient reported sales of $343.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

