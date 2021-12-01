Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.38. Cian shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 5,861 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

