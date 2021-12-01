Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $84.77

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.77, but opened at $81.28. Logitech International shares last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 4,321 shares trading hands.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $119,873,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $40,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

