Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $20.01. Nyxoah shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

