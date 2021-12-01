iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Shares Gap Down to $71.53

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.53, but opened at $70.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF shares last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 20,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.