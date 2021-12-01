Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 277,941 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.