Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,982. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

