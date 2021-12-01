NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NexImmune worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NexImmune by 97.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $493,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

