CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag Sells 5,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $993,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.