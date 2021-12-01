Insider Selling: CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CIT opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

