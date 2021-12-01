Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

