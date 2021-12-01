Sherif Foda Sells 20,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sherif Foda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 49.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 82,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERII. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

