Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,899.90 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

