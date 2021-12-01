Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 194,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,123,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

