CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

