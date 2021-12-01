Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $563,000 Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 17.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,803 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

