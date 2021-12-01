Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fortress Biotech worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $283.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

