Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSET opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

