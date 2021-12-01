Credit Suisse AG Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Omaha by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Omaha by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Omaha by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $847.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

