First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Bank were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Bank by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in First Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in First Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

