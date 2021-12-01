State Street Corp Buys 28,262 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 216,287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.50.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $215.54 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.