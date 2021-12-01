State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 272,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.89% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

