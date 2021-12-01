State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.58% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 213,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

