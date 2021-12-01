Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

