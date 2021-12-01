Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 60,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $60,210.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,497 shares of company stock worth $606,301 in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.