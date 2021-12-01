Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 26.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 164.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIWI alerts:

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. QIWI plc has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.