Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

HPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

