State Street Corp Cuts Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.85% of South Plains Financial worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

SPFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

