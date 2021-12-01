Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $174,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

