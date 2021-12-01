Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $523.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

