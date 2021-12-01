Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $7.08 billion. Moderna reported sales of $570.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 968.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $20.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $352.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.27.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,067,945. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.