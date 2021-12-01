Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.