Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTH. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $137.73 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

