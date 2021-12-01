Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,926 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of PAR Technology worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,049,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

