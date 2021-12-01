C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 92,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $569,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

