Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos Sells 16,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE RBLX opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.