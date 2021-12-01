August J. Troendle Sells 14,578 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MEDP stock opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

