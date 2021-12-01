Clive Downie Sells 33,334 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80.

On Friday, September 3rd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80.

Shares of U stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

