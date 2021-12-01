Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

