Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 444,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

