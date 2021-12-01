17,651 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in DiamondHead by 100.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DHHC stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

