Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of LM Funding America worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

LMFA stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

