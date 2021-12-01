Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Down 38.4% in November

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,895,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

