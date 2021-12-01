Geode Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Landmark Bancorp worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

