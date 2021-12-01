Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,412 Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

CNSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

