Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,688 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 131,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

